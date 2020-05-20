Mexico City,- The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame announced the postponement of its induction weekend, originally scheduled for August 7 and 8 at the Red Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

The severity of the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic prompted the President and CEO of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (NVBHOF), Michelle Corrales-Lewis, to make the official announcement.

We regretfully announce that we will be postponing our 8th Annual Induction Gala Weekend until Summer of 2021 due to the severity of the Coronavirus Pandemic. We appreciate the support from our loyal supporters and look forward to honoring our 2020 Inductees pic.twitter.com/7LmXbXtxKF – Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (@nvbhof) May 20, 2020

“We wait as long as possible before making this difficult decision. Our induction weekend features numerous events that require the proximity of boxing fans to honorees. Hundreds of fans mingle with our armatures, champions, and celebrities where handshaking, hugging, taking pictures, signing autographs, and nearby dinners are all part of the experience. We don’t want to reduce the quality and excitement of the weekend for our members, and we certainly don’t want to jeopardize anyone’s health due to the nature of our event, ”added Michelle Corrales-Lewis.

The 2020 Class of Honorees will be complemented by members of 2021, celebrating a unique and spectacular event scheduled for the summer of 2021.

The 2020 class of the NVBHOF

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas (26-5, 22 KO’s)

Clarence “Bones” Adams (44-7-4, 20 KOs)

Andre “SOG” Ward (32-0, 16 KOs)

James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs)

Miguel Cotto (41-6, 33 KOs)

Mark “Too Strong” Johnson (44-5-1, 28 KOs)

Julian “The Hawk” Jackson (55-6, 49 KOs)

Azumah “The Professor” Nelson (39-6-2, 28 KOs)

Danny “Little Red” Lopez (42-6, 39 KOs)

José Luis Castillo (66-13-1, 57 KOs)

No boxers

Carlos Padilla

Lorenzo Fertitta

Sammy Macias

Jose Sulaiman

Fighter of the year

Devin Haney (24-0, 14 KO’s)

Prospect of the year

Rolando “Rolly” Romero (11-0, 10 KOs)

2020 Amateur Fighter of the Year

Rahim Gonzales

With information and photo from the WBC

Seven24.mx

