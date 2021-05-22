Boxing: Georges St-Pierre: “Fighting Oscar de La Hoya would have been a dream”

Georges St-Pierre came close to facing Oscar de la Hoya in a boxing match. UFC

Georges St-Pierre He came close to facing Oscar de la Hoya in a boxing match. But the UFC and Dana White denied the Canadian permission to step into the ring. After the news was released, The former champion regretted not having reached an agreement and reaffirmed his wishes to have fights in the specialty.

“I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight. For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard. In addition, a large part of the money earned would have been used for charity, “he mentioned in an interview for Cinema Blend.

The Hall of Fame He added that his chances of returning to the UFC octagon for a brawl are getting slimmer, so I’d rather have a foray into boxing.

“It would have been fun. Because my career as a professional wrestler, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, it is finished. It is a youth game. I don’t have the audacity to pretend that I’m a better fighter than De La Hoya because when he was in his prime, he’s one of the best ever. I think it would have been a good match between me and me. “

The The relationship between Dana White and Triller has not been the best, before this the president of the UFC did not authorize St-Pierre to get into the ring for a fight. And although Georges has not fought professionally in MMA since 2017, he still has a contract with the company where he has participated as a commentator.