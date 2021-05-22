Boxing: Fury and Joshua grab in networks over Wilder’s demand: “You’re full of shit, 20 million to fight bare-knuckled …”

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua attack each other on Twitter for the cancellation.

For months the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to unify the queen category of boxing, but the a judge’s order would force the Gypsy King to fight Deontay Wilder a third time.

Much queue has had this fact, with statements everywhere and million-dollar offers for Wilder to remove the demand and the British are measured in the ring, but while the situation is finally resolved, Fury and Joshua are in a grip on social networks.

AJ wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon attacking Fury’s honesty: “Tyson Fury the world now knows that you are a fraud. You disappointed boxing! You lied to the fans and made them believe. You used my name to cheat, not to fight. Bring me a boxer who can handle his business the right way. “.

Gypsy King replied that AJ knew the legal situation and that he would fight with his bare fist any day he wanted, accompanied by emojis of the raised middle finger.

“You are more full of shit than Eddie (Hearn). You spit pure shit. Your entire team knew there was refereeing going on and it was out of my hands. But I tell you something, If I really am a fraud, shall we fight bare-knuckle this weekend until one man surrenders? Let’s put 20 million each !!! “

Joshua replied immediately: “If there was an arbitration, why tell the world that we were going to fight! The fight was agreed! Undictuted. Clean fist? You’re a good boy, don’t play with me Luke! Your hair will hit you and you will do nothing! You are rubbish“.

Gypsy King replied, “I’m not going to go into details online. Are you going to hit me, really lazy? Please try, bum, I’m waiting. I’m going to destroy Wilder first and then you too“.