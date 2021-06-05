Boxing: From The Corner: The Paul Brothers vs. Boxing

The Paul brothers and their controversial foray into the world of boxing. Getty images

Let’s make something very clear. I’m not a fan of brothers Logan and Jake Paul at all.

In Jake’s case the list to hate him is long, videos using racist language, lawsuits from his neighbors and landlord for his behavior, stating that The current COVID-19 pandemic is false and throwing massive parties, and the most serious: a couple of accusations of sexual assault.

Logan has gotten into a lot of trouble, the most infamous of them a video recorded in the Aokigahara forest that contained the image of a person who had died by suicide, uploading it to his YouTube channel in a terribly insensitive way just for a few views.

Its enormous popularity has been established and clear in social networks and the space of the show and the PPV has been moved perfectly. Both will have their biggest exhibitions in the coming days. Logan Paul will face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing exhibition this Saturday and Jake Paul against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28.

That said, what they are doing in combat sports does not come to me, nor does it go to me. It is not boxing, nor is it a “freakshow” as some want to call it. It is entertainment. Nothing else. An amplified version of what we know as white collar boxing, where money people who trained boxing decided to start having exhibition matches in their gyms. Throw in the celebrity, the reach, and we hit these with two brothers who aren’t, they’re not boxers.

The one who has made the most effort to appear legitimate is Jake Paul but, When can we say that he is a boxer? First of all when boxing a professional boxer, preferably one of his size or division, which he has not done so far. You don’t have to be someone with vast experience, far from it, just a legitimate boxer.

So far he has faced, with his 1.85 meters tall, another YouTuber, and three athletes who with work are close to 1.75: Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and now Tyron Woodley. At least in Woodley he will not have a retired athlete or coming from a hip replacement, but a 39-year-old fighter with four losses in a row. and that it is a long time since he has won a single round, which is why he has been chosen for this fight.

Let us be clear that the interest to appear legitimate is simply a component of increasing popularity and sales. This is not about being an athlete or being a boxer. They are looking for an important part of the public that simply hates them, they want to see them knocked out and feel that the opponent in turn has a chance to defeat them.

However, they have already won. Command an audience and in Logan’s case he has commanded the attention of the biggest star we’ve ever had in boxing. In Jake’s case, he has commanded the attention of a true champion who has been successful at every stage of athlete during his life, as well as a contract with the most legitimate name on boxing broadcast: Showtime, which will also air Logan’s showing against Mayweather this weekend.

The purists, amateurs and experts, who airily complain about the “damage” that this does to boxing. Or those who think Askren or Woodley take these fights to “defend” or “represent” MMA could not be more wrong.

None of the sports are on trial here. Floyd isn’t doing this to defend anything or to prove anything, he’s doing it to be a star, it’s exposure and money. Woodley does not do it to defend MMA, he does it because his relationship with Ben Askren allows him to be the one chosen to take this opportunity and make more money than in any of his fights in the UFC.

Read that last part again: Tyron Woodley, one of the most successful champions in UFC history, make more money in a boxing rules match against Jake Paul than in any of his fights in the Octagon. That should bother them much more than these fights.

If you want to see it, go for it, if it causes you repudiation, there are better things to do on Saturday night. Neither boxing nor MMA is going to end because of this.

Unfortunately the MMA has had a very close relationship with despotic and autocratic governments. A phenomenon that is not new, taking the sport as a propaganda weapon, but something in which this in particular has been seen too comfortable.

Today’s turn to signal comes for the Brave Combat Federation promotion. The promotion is owned by Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, part of the House of Khalifa, who have governed Barin since this territory achieved its independence in 1971. Government that has had a disastrous mark on Human Rights, which worsened after the Arab Spring at the beginning of the last decade.

This weekend, at its 51st event, Brave CF is in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. A country that has been authoritatively ruled by Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, when its Constitution was established after the separation of the Soviet Union. The same Belarus that basically hijacked a Ryanair flight bound for Lithuania, to force it to land in Minsk and arrest the dissident Roman Protasevich, in charge of a channel against Lukashenko in the Telegram application.

Let us add that a few days ago Belarus, where there is an atmosphere of arrests of opponents since the last election in August 2020, It has prohibited its citizens from leaving the country, even having residence permits in other countries.

Hello beautiful city Minsk! Belarus. 1 of June 2021 @ bravemmafpic.twitter.com / hvsnMxqms3 ? Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) June 1, 2021

It is here, and at this moment, where you have chosen Brave CF make their return to Europe. Event that has as a promotional face the UFC fly champion, Valentina Shevchenko, who seems that like many athletes in this sport has not stopped to think what she tacitly supports when promoting an event.