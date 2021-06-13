Boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s house is robbed and offers juicy reward to find thieves

One of Floyd Mayweather’s houses in Las Vegas is robbed. .

OROne of the homes of controversial retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, valued at about $ 10 million, has been robbed this Friday and ‘Money’ exploded in social networks, offering a strong reward to find the thieves.

According to Floyd’s posts, valuable bags and other belongings were taken from his home in Las Vegas: “One’s home is a sanctuary, a place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and painful. . One of my houses was robbed in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. “

“I am offering a reward of at least $ 100,000 for information leading to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thanks to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless you, “Mayweather wrote.