Boxing: Floyd Mayweather to earn up to $ 100 million for fighting Logan Paul

Next June 6, Floyd Mayweather return to the ring to face in a display against Logan Paul. The former pound-for-pound best has predicted a more than significant gain for that day from fighting Jake Paul’s brother.

According to SunSport, ‘Money’ is confident of having a successful PPV; same that will allow you to increase your income considerably. Mayweahter would have told businessman Rob Moore that he had forecast up to $ 100 million in earnings from getting in the ring against Paul.

“It will be a six-round exhibition and I think it’s going to be very entertaining, people are going to love it. We have to watch 100 million for six rounds instead of 12 rounds for 35 million; big difference “; he would have commented to Moore according to the medium.

Likewise, Floyd also guarantees that the duel against Logan It will involve a packed arena. “I can’t really tell what the numbers will be. How much money am I going to make, or how much is Logan Paul going to make; but we can always project, “he added.

Mayweahter He hasn’t had a fight since a 2018 showing in Japan against Tenshin Nasukawa. Now return to the ring to enchant his fans once more and show that his power in the gloves is intact.