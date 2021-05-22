Boxing: Floyd Mayweather seeks rematch against Conor McGregor in 2022

Floyd Mayweather, ready to resume talks for a rematch against Conor McGregor. Getty images

Floyd Mayweather is back in boxing and Among his plans will be a rematch fight against Conor McGregor. After putting talks on hold for a second fight, due to the Irishman’s loss at UFC 257, the ‘Money’ has reopened the door and will be willing to risk his entire legacy.

According to information from The Sun,Former pound-for-pound best in boxing will be interested in “defeating again” MMA star and will push to duel next year. Even a source from Mayweather’s camp would have revealed the American’s intentions.

“He’s telling everyone in his camp that he’s going to hit him like hell. Floyd is even willing to risk all his belts on McGregor’s weight category. because he’s so sure he can easily beat him again, “he revealed.

The gossip would have been close to materializing in the past few months. However, after the KO suffered against Poirier, the desires for a second fight froze. But now Mayweather will be eager to announce the match in the coming months.

Mayweather is 50-0 as a professional and hasn’t had a fight since knocking out McGregor. Now his plans are in a duel with Logan Paul, but Floyd wants to emulate one of his best pay-per-view records and a higher level opponent, so Conor is the main opponent.

‘The Notorious’ is in preparation for the trilogy against Dustin Poirier in July. Of win, the outlook will clear up for the Irishman, who dreams of being the UFC champion again and have some duels in boxing.