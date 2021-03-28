Boxing: Floyd Mayweather responds to critics and shows all his power ahead of his return to boxing

Floyd Mayweather prepares to return to the ring this year and shows all his might. floydmayweather

Floyd Mayweather plans to return to the ring this year and one of his fights will be against Logan Paul. However before the critics that have questioned whether he can continue with an undefeated brand, the ‘Money’ has sent a clear message and was in charge of showing his great physical condition.

Through a video posted on Instagram, Mayweather said he is confident of reporting earnings of up to $ 100 million, once the internet celebrity match happens.

“They are concerned about the legacy, I am concerned about the coins “; Floyd sentenced, while the video shows the speed of the former best pound for pound when he hits a sack.

Before fighting Paul, Mayweather has commented that he will be in an exhibition duel in Japan. However, after I get over the commitment, his plan is to have the lawsuit before Logan; He also hopes that he can do one more duel and in his sights are Jake Paul and even 50 cent.