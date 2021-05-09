Boxing: Floyd Mayweather responds to Canelo Álvarez and compares him to Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather responds to Canelo. AP

Behind the intense first face-to-face between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, where Money ended up going to blows with the youtuber’s brother, Jake Paul, the undefeated in the boxing world spoke about Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

A few days ago, Canelo pointed out that if Floyd had faced him at the best moment of his career, he would have knocked him out, to which the American responded: “It’s crazy that Canelo said that because when he faced me he was at the highest point of his career, but I was an old man, I wasn’t even in my prime when we fought. “

“Same as now with Logan Paul, He is a young rival, although I am older I have much more experience and I’m going to show him that fighting at the elite level is something else entirely. “ concluded who was the best pound for pound on the planet.