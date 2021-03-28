Boxing: Floyd Mayweather: “Money Doesn’t Make Me A Bad Person”

Floyd Mayweather talks about his fortune. Instagram

Floyd Mayweather is not only known for his fights and boxing triumphs, also for his eccentricities and everything he boasts on his social networks, from your money to your car collection.

This adding one more figure to their millions, when he faces Logal Paul, where he is estimated to make $ 100 million just to get in the ring with him.

But despite all its luxuries, Mayweather thinks he’s not a bad person since he only likes to have ‘good things in his life’.

“Just because I talk about money doesn’t make me a bad person. I like to have the good things in life; money doesn’t make me money, I make money, “he told the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast.

Money went further and He said that his entire fortune is for his family.

“I like to feed my family, we cannot feed our family simply by saying: ‘Love you’. Money has put us in a position to have the best things in life, so that we can travel and have fun, live life and experience different things. When you can make a lot of money, you can do those things. “

Finally, I accepted that Fighting Logan Paul is a way to amuse people.

“Why not? I told everyone I was an entertainer, not just a fighter. It’s something different, something that I don’t mind doing and something that people want to see. “