Boxing: Floyd Mayweather: “I’m the best at robbing banks legally”

Floyd Mayweather talks about the money won against Logan Paul. Jasen VinloveUSA TODAY Sports

Floyd mayweather He returned to the ring on Sunday, fighting in an exhibition against the youtuber Logan paul. ‘Money’ made it clear: He did it just for the money.

“The patches on my shorts were worth 30 million alone. So who is the smartest man in boxing? “He declared after the fight, in which many criticized him for being a bad show.

“If you don’t want to see me fight exhibitions, don’t come, don’t see them! But when it comes to … robbing banks legally, I’m the best. When there’s an opportunity for a heist, a quick heist, at the end of the day I’m the smart one. They say ‘Floyd doesn’t look like he used to’ … Well, I’ll tell you that my bank account looks better every day. “

Mayweather stated that he is not interested in what the media says about him. “They write Floyd stories, but see the house they have and see the one I have. “

‘Money’ stated that he does not think about fighting professionally again

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I’ll see it with my team. You have to realize, I’ve been in this sport for 25 years, I understand that I’m not 21 or 25, but I had fun tonight. “