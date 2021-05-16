Boxing: Floyd Mayweather files 120 million lawsuit against a company that offered the fight against Logan Paul in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather sues company for breach of contract. AP

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul had planned take place in Dubai, but the company that promised that headquarters to Mayweather Promotions breached the contract and is now demanding $ 120 million.

According to information from TMZ who obtained the lawsuit, says the company called PAC Entertainment Worldwide I sought out Mayweather to organize the fight against the YouTuber in Dubai without a set date.

The offers presented by PAC caught Money’s attention, as they had secured him a venue and huge profits, such as the $ 100 million for promoters. Mayweather Promotions accepted the offer and that the contract said that PAC must give a minimum amount of $ 100 million, which expired on March 25 and never came.

Mayweather Promotions claims that the late payment triggers a clause that allows MP to terminate the deal and, at the same time, require PAC to disburse the $ 110 million.