Boxing: Floyd Mayweather confirms the absurd amount of money he made against Logan Paul: $ 100 million dollars!

Floyd Mayweather confirms the amount he won against Logan Paul. @showtime

Floyd Mayweather was in the corner of Gervonta Davis in his victory against Mario Barrios, and although the fight was the main dish, the American fighter wasted no time stealing the spotlight and boasting of the amount of money he made in the fight against Logan Paul.

Teas the fight of Gervonta, Money spoke to the media and said his confrontation with Logan It was like a bank robbery, but in a legal way since it obtained a total of 100 million dollars after the exhibition.

“I am the only person who can make a fake fight and get 100 million. I could do legal sparring and get $ 100 million. Am I the best bank robber? Because I don’t know anyone in sports who is my age and I can still win like this. “he said between mocking the media.

Am I the best bank robber? Because I don’t know anyone in sports who is my age and I can still win like this. “

Despite leaving with a large amount of money, Money was sincere and asserted that I wouldn’t go back to boxing and maybe I won’t get back in the ring.

“When it comes to my return to the sport of boxing, absolutely not. As for me doing an exhibition again, probably not. “