Boxing: Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul, nothing short of a pitched battle in their first showdown in Miami: “I’m going to kill that son of a bitch!”

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather, to none of the blows in the first confrontation before the fight.

On Thursday, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium hosted the first official event of the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul, which almost ended in a free-for-all.

Following the NFL Dolphins field event, Mayweather and Paul found their way to the exit and the YouTuber stole the cap he was wearing ‘Money’, after which he started a chase down the hall in which several people from the security team of both were involved.

“I have your cap”, Paul is heard yelling multiple times during the video.

“Do not irrespect me”, Mayweather is seen saying in a Showrtime Boxing video. “I’m going to kill you, you son of a bitch! I’m not someone you should play with. I’m going to kill that son of a bitch! Are you crazy? Do you think I’m playing? I’m going to hurt you! “

“I stole his cap because he steals money from people with boring fights,” Jake Paul tweeted after the incident. The Youtuber mentioned in a later video that one of Mayweather’s bodyguards managed to hit him. “Honestly, I’ve had three easy fights as a pro, I was looking forward to some real action. 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards gave me a frank blow to the eye. I respect!”.