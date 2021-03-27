Boxing: Fight between Andy Ruiz and Chris Arreola is delayed but … already has headquarters

Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola delay their fight. Getty Images

The long-awaited return of Andy Ruiz to the ring I will have to wait another month and is that the fight against Chris Arreola It has been delayed until May, although they will already have a defined date.

According to ESPN reports, the fight that was planned for April 24 it was moved to May 1 for the Payment per Premier Boxing Champions Event, which will be at the Dignity Healt Sports Park home of the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, where there could be an audience.

The change of date would also cause modifications for the confrontation between Luis Nery and Brandon Figueroa, which was scheduled for May 1 and will now go to 15 or a week earlier.

This will be the return of Andy Ruiz after his loss in Saudi Arabia to Anthony Joshua, in which I lost the scepters of the heavy. Since then the Mexican American joined Team Canelo to improve his physique and return to his best level.