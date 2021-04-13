Boxing: Evander Holyfield will fight Kevin McBride to win the right to fight against Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield will face McBride to find the ticket to the fight against Mike Tyson. AP

Evander Holyfield is willing to do the trilogy against Mike Tyson, but Everything indicates that to seal the fight before he must face Kevin McBride. Given this, The former heavyweight champion will return to the ring to seek a victory catapult him into the confrontation he longs for.

According to a Sports Illustrated post,Holyfield plans to face McBride in an eight-round match on June 5. The fight will be part of the card that involves the defense of Tefimo López vs. George Kambosos.

Tyson’s executioner is looking for a successful return to the world of boxing and at 58 years of age he has thought of the Irishman as his first rival of the year. ‘The Clones Cyclone’ rose to fame in 2005 when he became the last professional opponent of ‘Iron’.

During the last few months the Attempts to seal the third battle between Evander and Tyson have been unsuccessful. However, Holyfield is still hoping to convince Mike to meet again, so he hopes to provide a compelling display to McBride.