Boxing: Eddy Reynoso: “The fight with Saunders will be really complicated”

Eddy Reynoso believes that the fight against Billy Saunders will be more difficult. EFE

The fight between Sal lvarez and Billy Joe Saunders comes after much criticism by the victory over Avni Yildirim, a confrontation that this time looks more complicated for the Mexican.

Despite taking a week off before training again, Canelo is ready for combat, which his own trainer Eddy Reynoso considered to be a difficult challenge because of his boxing technique.

“The fight with Saunders is going to be really tough. He works his legs very well. He throws good combinations and has good defense. Fight hard. I think it’s going to be a good fight, “he told boxinscene interview.

The Reynoso’s analysis is due to the fact that the southpaw can complicate the fight such And like Erislandy Lara did in 2014. The Brit is 3-0 since moving from middleweight to super middleweight two years ago.

The fight will be the May 18 at AT&T Arlington, Texas.