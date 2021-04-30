Boxing: Eddie Hearn: “We can’t afford shitty fights”

Eddie Hearn really stands up for boxing. @EddieHearn

A week ago Dana White spoke of the complicated moment that the world of boxing is experiencing and that is that it is losing more and more interest in the United States. Eddie Hearn does not think differently than the owner of the UFC and therefore seeks to make more attractive cards for the public.

“We have to make sure that our sport, our brand, has to prosper, but that can only be achieved by doing the big fights and the fights that people want to see, “said Hearn in an interview with IFL.

“We can’t afford shitty fights where the fighters make a fortune but don’t turn themselves in to the broadcasters. because they will kill the sport. So this kind of thing will put more pressure on us to offer numbers, to offer content. “

Hearn was questioned about what the Paul brothers do and their controversial boxing fights: “Jake Paul is an incredible promoter himself. Did you see how hard he pushed in that fight with Ben Askren? All day every day. He did a job. amazing. A super smart kid. But this is a guy who understands the content. He knows how to push the numbers. “

“In many ways, he was good for boxing. One way that I love is that he gets everyone excited with his ideas. Celebrity boxing, whatever you want to call it, is doing good numbers, “said promoter Sal ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

On whether he plans to intervene in a show with the Paul brothers again, Eddie concluded, “I did KSI against Logan Paul. I’ve seen the numbers. I know the world, but I want to get attached to our world. I’m not saying ‘Never rule out doing that ever again’, but I want to stay in our world and show how good boxing is. But we only do it by showing great fights “