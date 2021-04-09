Boxing: Eddie Hearn wants Francis Ngannou in boxing … against Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte

Ngannou could face Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte in boxing. Reuters

ANDddie Hearn and Matchroom continue with plans to increase the popularity of boxing in the world and therefore the promoter has set his sights on Francis Ngannou, with whom you already have big plans.

Barely Last week the all-around UFC champion declared that his dream is to fight for a world title but in boxing, so Hearn didn’t wait and pointed out that the option is open.

“I love Francis Ngannou. We almost had a press with Dillian Whyte yl, but the UFC shut it down after we recorded it. However, we have the footage. I would love to see a double showdown with Ngannou and Dillian Whyte. One in the cage and one outside of it. “

As if that weren’t enough, Hearn doesn’t just think about Whyte, because Anthony Joshua would also be interested: “Joshua wants to be the best, but he also wants to do different things once he achieves his goals. So a fight with Francis Ngannou is not impossible. Like Katie Taylor versus Cyborg or Nunes, potentially. “