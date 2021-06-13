Boxing: Eddie Hearn vs. Floyd Mayweather: “There was a winner and it was Logan Paul”

The fight between the two boxers did not have a winner .

The big show fight between YouTuber, Logan Paul and the boxing legend Floyd mayweatherIt was a bit disappointing for the fans, after they were awarded a draw and there was very little action above the ring.

But, for the promoter Eddie hearn, if there was a winner and to everyone’s surprises, I chose Logan paul as the victor. “There wasn’t even a decision, it was so weird. But yes, if there was a winner of the fight, it was Logan Paul, because actually i think it was bad for Floyd mayweather. “, assured the promoter.

“Any fan of the new age, his legacy is already built, but anyone who sees it would really think that Floyd mayweather He wasn’t very good, and he’s one of the best fighters of all time, “said Hearn.

Floyd’s fight against the older brother of the Pauls, was not what was expected in numbers, because not enough PPV was sold, which even generated a smaller bag for Mayweather $ 16 million, a far cry from the 100 they predicted.