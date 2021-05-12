Boxing: Eddie Hearn confirms possible dates for fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will meet in August in Saudi Arabia. AP

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the unification of the heavyweights It has not yet been officially announced. However, the promoter Eddie Hearn has been optimistic and ruled that there are already two dates practically agreed to carry out the combat.

During an interview for SKY Sports, Hearn stated that they are in the final details of the agreement, as they still require the signatures of ‘Gypsy King’. Likewise, he acknowledged that the process has been very demanding and all parties have become frustrated in recent weeks.

“I think it is a very bad secret that the fight It is happening in Saudi Arabia. Dates can be August 7 or August 14. Of course the Olympics end on August 7, so it would make sense to go on August 14. That’s one of the things that will be marked in the next, hopefully, a few days, “said Hearn.

On the other hand, support the people in charge of the event, since they are the same ones who were in charge of the rematch between Andy Ruiz and Joshua: “It’s the same people we made the deal with with Andy Ruiz. That event was spectacular. We are very comfortable. Anthony is very comfortable, he knows those people, “he added.

Regarding the last tweets that were published by both fighters, Hearn accepted that there has been exhaustion after not having made the lawsuit official before: “We are at a stage where people are frustrated. The deal is closed. AJ is tired, the fans are tired and everyone is tired, “he concluded.

Since last year of has considered the possibility of Fury and Joshua having two confrontations in the following months. After stopping any intention for the pandemic, it now seems that everything is close to being officially announced.

Before Eddie Hearn assured that everything is still on track for the fight in Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua posted a tweet to Fury in which he asked to speed up the process to consummate the fight.

“I’m tired. My fans are tired. Your fans are tired. Less talk. More action!”; Joshua said. While Fury realt: “Come get something then, you don’t talk and you don’t do something of action.”