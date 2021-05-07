Boxing: Eddie Hearn: “Canelo really wants to knock out Saunders, I’ve never seen him like this”

Eddie Hearn considers Saunders to be the toughest rival in the division that Canelo has faced. @MatchroomBoxing

The week of the fight has only raised the temperature before the fight between Canelo lvarez and Billy Joe Saunders. Clashes at the hotel, the British’s absence from an event, claims of amao, the presence of Tyson fury and more have made the Saturday fight very hot.

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Matchroom Boxing, is happy about all the events as it only generates more interest in the fight.

“Yesterday was frustratingbut it was also good for the show. Everyone talks about it and it’s massive. It’s a great fight. It’s the caliber of fights we need to see. It will be a great show on the weekend, “he declared for Little Giant Boxing.

All events have caused Canelo, rarely involved in cross talk prior to the fight, to launch against the British and Hearn loves it. “Love it. He wants to win. He really wants to knock out Billy Joe Saunders. I hadn’t seen him like that. Every day is more interesting. ”

The show will be at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, in what will be a historic boxing event, being the most fan-favorite sporting event since the pandemic and one of the most popular bouts ever fought in the United States to watch the belt unification fight. Canelo is a favorite, but Hearn warns of Saunders.

“He is very difficult to beat, he is intelligent, he is cunning, but Canelo is a great fighter, he hits very hard and is also looked down upon as a boxer. It’s the toughest fight for Canelo in this division and he has to put in a great performance to win. “