Boxing: Eddie Hearn: “Anthony Joshua is focused on the fight with Usyk, against Fury everything is frozen”

Anthony Joshua is still in negotiations with Oleksandr Osyk. AP

The promoter, Eddie Hearn, I spoke with the media about the reality that the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, asserting that his mind is set on facing Oleksandr Osyk and who has forgotten Tyson Fury.

After the problems he had Fury and that he was forced to fight Deontay Wilder, Joshua also received the letter from the WBO to defend his title against the Ukrainian, something that has become the main objective of the English, according to Hearn.

“The plans fight for the undisputed title are well and truly on the ice because I don’t believe a word that many say anyway. We just have to focus on the upcoming fights. Usyk’s fight is being negotiated and she is certainly the favorite to be the next one. “

Despite not having a fixed date, the limit imposed by the agency is the month of August, so both teams are in negotiations to achieve it.

“The deadline [del organismo rector mundial de la OMB] has been extended for another two or three days and after that they will be called tenders. The talks are positive, we have not reached an agreement yet, but we are hopeful that we will. “

The fight could take the place of Tyson Fury that was scheduled for the end of September, since they will try not to connect with the Olympic Games.