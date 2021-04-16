Boxing: Eddie Álvarez looking for a boxing match against Oscar de La Hoya

The fight would be on July 3 Twitter: @UFC

The Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Eddie Álvarez, announced that he is in talks with the people of the former boxer, Óscar de la Hoya, for an exhibition fight, in what would be the return to the ring of the 48-year-old boxer. For some time, the? Golden Boy? He has mentioned that he wants to fight again after seeing the return of Mike tyson.

For his part, Álvarez spoke with ESPN MMA that he would be Oscar’s opponent. “We recently heard from the boys from Óscar de la Hoya. I am obsessed with the ONE Championship belt. I’m focused on making history and getting my world title, but I feel like there will be a hiatus.”, he claimed.

This would confirm the return of Oscar de la Hoya who days ago had mentioned in an interview with the American rapper, Snoop Dog, that the July 3 would be the date of their fight, although at that time he did not mention the rival. “On July 3 I will be making my return.”, He assured.

Eddie has been a champion in two of the biggest MMA companies, in Bellator was monarch of the lightweight belt and in UFC got the title in the same category but on two occasions.