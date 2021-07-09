Boxing: Dillian Whyte, the option to replace Tyson Fury in the fight against Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte will be able to fight Deontay Wilder in the event that the trilogue against Tyson Fury is canceled. AP

Before the possible cancellation of the trilogy between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, the interim WBC heavyweight heavyweight champion, Dillian Whyte would be the main option to save the card. The Jamaican will be interested in the idea, despite preparing for a defense in the coming weeks.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Whyte is listed as the ideal fighter to step into the ring should they still look to duel on July 24. The ‘Gypsy King’ has tested positive for coronavirus, so the decision to postpone the fight has taken hold in the last hours.

“I spoke to Dillian Whyte; he will fight at the end of August, but is ready to jump on July 24 against Wilder”; Hearn wrote. ‘The Body Snatcher’ has not been active since he beat Alexander Povetkin by knockout and took the scepter.

Spoke to @DillianWhyte – he is due to fight end of August but ready to jump in July 24 v Wilder ? Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 8, 2021

However, despite the offer, Whyte was not so optimistic about the possibility of being measured in Las Vegas against ‘Bronze Bomber’: “Wilder is confused. He is a very confused and deluded boy. He will never fight me, he is a coward. Make excuses. He ran and hid from me for over three years and has no right to mention my name, “he pointed out.

As for the possible rescheduling of the third brawl between Fury and Deontay, It is said that October 9 would be the first option. Meanwhile, the former champion has not commented on the possibility of measuring himself in the next few days against Dillian.