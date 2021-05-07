Boxing: Dillian Whyte Strikes Again Against Andy Ruiz: “You’re a waste”

Andy Ruiz is harshly questioned by Dillian Whyte after failing to knock out Chris Arreola. Getty images

Andy ruiz fulfilled by beating Chris Arreola on his return to the ring. However after not being able to prevail by way of knockout against his compatriot, The Mexican-American peeler was harshly criticized by several of his detractors, one of them the fighter Dillian Whyte, who did not keep anything before the ‘Destroyer’.

The actual interim heavyweight champion for the WBC assured that Andy should clearly impose himself and not waiting for the cards to give him the fight. He also pointed out the level that he presented with the Canelo Team.

“You are a waste. You couldn’t stop Chris. Chris is a light job, Damn, “commented Whyte, who is waiting for a shot at the title held by Tyson Fury.

Throughout the fight against Whyte, Andy Ruiz had some tough moments and even tried the canvas in the second inning. Although he managed to recover and finally took the triumph unanimously.

On the other hand, it has not yet been announced who will be the next rival for Ruiz. In the same way, it has been mentioned that Dillian will be another option, with whom he has had some exchanges on social networks.