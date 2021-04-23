Boxing: Dillian Whyte explodes against Andy Ruiz and calls him a fake Mexican

Dillian Whyte lashes out at Andy Ruiz. AP

We are at just over a week so we can see Andy Ruiz back in the ring after a long absence since he lost the world heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte asks not to raise the fighter of Mexican origin even when I can knock out Chris Arreola.

“It’s a good strategic move for his team, for him to come back and give Chris Arreola a beating. And everyone will say that Andy Ruiz is back, he’s motivated, and it looked great. Let’s be honest, it’s Chris Arreola he’s fighting. Typical joke fight of the fake Mexican “.

The Jamaican-born boxer concluded by noting that Arreola is on the decline: “It’s a fight that will make him look good. Make it look like you’ve accomplished a lot, but on paper it’s not. Chris Arreola has been burned for a few years. If Andy Ruiz was fighting Chris Arreola a few years ago, people would say it’s a garbage fight. Now it’s the same, if not worse. He was a decent fighter in his prime, but he’s been retired for two years since losing to Adam Kownacki. “