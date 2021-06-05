Boxing: Devin Haney: “Ryan Garcia is the definition of a coward”

Devin Haney attacks Ryan Garcia for his anxiety and depression problems. AP

The cordiality of Devin Haney was former interim lightweight champion of the CMB, Ryan Garcia came to an end, and it is that he went to social networks to answer his criticisms after the fight against Jorge Linares and called him a coward for avoiding the fight with Javier Fortuna.

Before the fight with Linares the WBC lightweight champion He had said that he respected Garcia’s decision, since mental health came first, but now all that was left behind and in his Twitter account exploded with the American.

“Ryan Garcia is the true definition of a coward. A few weeks ago I wanted sympathy because I was having “mental health issues” and this week talking shit about me … It’s funny now that he came out after Javier Fortuna found another opponent. “

Haney remembered the blow that sent Garcia to the canvas in the fight against Luke Campbell January and said he turned down the fight against Linares for fear of being defeated.

“And if Luke Campbell took you down, what would Linares have done with you? And let’s face it, you never wanted to fight Linares, you dodged him like me. “

Haney hoped to face Garcia after his knockout to English, but the Canelo Team decided to avoid the fight as they considered he was not the one.

Despite looking for other names, the WBC forced Garca to defend the scepter against Javier Fortuna, but Due to the anxiety and depression problems that Garcia suffers, he decided to retire.