Boxing | Determined the four teams that will play the play offs

The Liga4Boxing Alannia already has black on white those classified for the final four to be held in May. Group A closed its regular phase last week making clear the name of the best of the group: The Boxer Club and KO Boxing. Matches 11 and 12 as the culmination of Day 3, have decided the classification of group B. Emporio Valenciano is the leader of this group, which will therefore face The Boxer Club in the final four, while in the other table it will be KO Boxing whoever finds Real Murcia Boxeo as second classified in their group.

After the closing of Day 3 with matches 11 and 12 of the Liga4boxing Alannia Resort calendar, we already know the four teams that will lead the playoffs in the month of May. The best have been within group A, KO Boxing and The Boxer Club, both with six (6) points. In group B, Valencian Emporium (9 marks) and Real Murcia (6 points), after the match held last Saturday where Madrid beat Real Murcia Boxeo 4-2. In the other meeting of this closing day in Group B, tables (3-3) on the scoreboard between the Taknara and Spanish Boxing Federation teams within Group B.

The hostilities were opened by the leaders of the Emporio Valenciano group against Real Murcia Boxeo. The Madrid team started 2-0 in favor by not presenting their rival boxers in the -52kg and -63kg categories. However, both the 56kg and 60kg bouts were heart-stopping matches, very even and of a high level. Real Murcia took the duel between Gabriel Escobar and Miguel Querol by unanimous decision, while in 60kg the victory went to the red corner, Antonio Collado for Emporio Valenciano, leaving the partial score at 3-1 in favor of the Madrid. But the Murcians did not want to give up the first place in the group to their rivals and, in a tremendous fight, Charlie Nelson by Real Murcia Boxeo put the partial 3-2 on the scoreboard leaving for the last confrontation what would be the final result. And the victory was again for Emporio Valenciano by the hand of Pablo Coy in front of Marouan El Khartouti by unanimous decision in a certainly exciting duel. 4-2 final for those from Madrid who already have their place in the final to four as leaders of their group. They will therefore face The Boxer Club as second in their group, in the final phase.

The 12th match of this Liga4Boxing Alannia Resort took place between the Canarian team of Taknara and that of the Spanish Boxing Federation for scoring points within their group. And both added yes, finding a 3-3 draw in the final score after several high-intensity matches. The canaries gave up the first point by not presenting a boxer in the minimum category. And they had to give in the ring the second point in favor of the FEB team that took the victory by the hand of Johan González by unanimous decision against Andrés López Quintero from the Canary Islands. 0-2 in the partial in favor of the federative team. But the Canarian Javier Barroso, the 60kg undefeated in this competition, jumped into the ring. And he ratified his status as winner by imposing a unanimous decision on Asier Magán: 1-2. In the next category (63kg) we had a classy two boxer match. An even and very active duel where Zine Edine had the initiative of the fight but found a Hand of his rival Braian Garcia who took the victory by KO in the second round. Equality on the scoreboard again 2-2. In -69kg two excellent boxers by both teams. Nice meeting that was opted for the federative team in favor of boxer Saber Majouti, 3-2 for his team. Decisive duel in -75kg to decant this match 12. And after a tough fight, the Canaries achieved the equalizer at the hand of Francisco Mejías who won the victory by unanimous decision. Tables at 3 for the bottom of the group that will fight for the positions of honor from fifth to eighth position on the following dates. On April 10, the best liga4boxing from Guardamar del Segura returns with the aforementioned clashes.