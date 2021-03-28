Boxing: Deontay Wilder to receive millions for standing aside and letting Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury face off

Deontay Wilder stepped aside for Fury and Joshua to face off. Getty Images

The Long-awaited fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for meeting the undisputed heavyweight champion not only would it bring big winnings for the contenders, but it would also leave a good sum of money for Deontay Wilder.

According to information from ESPN, Wilder would have agreed to receive money in exchange for not interfering in the negotiation of the fight between the champions, as he looked for the opportunity of a third confrontation with Fury. So just for waiting he will give you 10 billion dollars.

With the almost official announcement of the fight between the two heavyweights, It seems that Wilder will have accepted the money and is waiting for him to take Carry out your fight to claim a chance.

Deontay Wilder hasn’t fought since he was defeated by Fury, But now you can see other options in your quest to return to the top, like Andy Ruiz.