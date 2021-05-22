Boxing: Demetrius Andrade: “Eddie Hearn has to get me Canelo Álvarez or GGG”

Demetrius Andrade challenges GGG and Canelo Álvarez.

Demetrius Andrade continues with his mission to confront Saúl Álvarez, but the negotiation does not seem to advance according to the cWBO middleweight champion all because of Eddie Hearn.

Andrade, who challenged Canelo in full conference after the victory against Billy Saunders, assured for Dazn’s Boxing Show that the reason why great fights do not come for him is because of the promoter.

If Eddie Hearn really appreciates what it is, then what do we have to do to get the Canelo fight, and to me, the closest person to that ticket is GGG “

“Eddie Hearn is my promoter, It has helped me and has made me active, earning money, putting me as I need. PBut as far as helping me get into a GGG fight, a Canelo fight, it is not happening. He tried to help with Jermell Charlo: he offered seven million dollars, no counter offer. “

The middleweight fighter said that if Hearn is interested in his future he has to get yes or yes to Canelo or GGG.

“If Eddie Hearn really appreciates what it is, So what fights do we have to do to get the Canelo fight, and for me, the closest person to that ticket is GGG. If GGG doesn’t want to do it, then I’ll have to fight someone. I can’t wait and be old and wrinkled. “