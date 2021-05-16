Boxing: David Benavidez threatens Canelo Álvarez: “I have the skills to hurt him”

Benavidez also believes he can beat Canelo. Reuters | Getty Images

Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez continues on his way to unify all the titles in the super middleweight category, so far he has those of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Council (CMB), the latter was precisely the one he held, David Benavidez, but was stripped for going over the weight limit. So he did not have the opportunity to fight against the Mexican to defend his championship, for this reason he wishes that at some point the Jalisco man wants to get in the ring against him.

“I feel like I can beat him. I saw a lot of things (during the Billy Joe Saunders fight) that I know I can take advantage of. Canelo’s opponents … the latter had no power. “, Assured the fighter for Fight Hub TV.

He also spoke about how he feels safe from him, that he can fight the Mexican and not only that, but even injure him. “I have the resources to give Canelo a great fight. I have a great punch, great body shots and great speed, and I also put a lot of pressure. I feel like that’s the kind of fighter Canelo is. He hasn’t had an opponent to give him trouble like I have, and they all seem beaten. They come there like they’re already beaten up. With me, it’s going to be the exact opposite. I have a lot of confidence. “, Affirmed Benavidez.

David could have a chance to fight Saúl in case Jalisco manages to unify the titles of the category, since his next goal would be to beat all the super middleweight boxers he can, at least until 2022.

“I know a lot of people think Canelo will beat me, but that just makes me want to work harder. to obtain the victory and silence all those who do not believe. I’m excited and waiting for my chance. “