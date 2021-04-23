Boxing: Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul challenge each other to a boxing match: “It will kill you”

Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul provoke each other and may face each other in a boxing match. AP / Getty images

Jake paul knock out Ben Askren in one round And although he doesn’t have his next rival yet, Daniel Cormier could emerge as one. Former two-time UFC champion launched a harsh provocation against ‘The Problem Child’ and hinted that the celebrity does not have enough capabilities in a ring and that he could easily dominate it.

“He doesn’t hit anyone. I’m the guy in the Hall of Fame. I’m the guy who won two world championships at the same time. But this guy will never fight me, kill him “; he commented in an interview for ESPN.

The spirits with Jake Paul began to ignite from social networks, where after the fight against Askren, the ‘YouTuber’ dared to say that he could fight in front of Cormier. However, Daniel added that ‘Problem Child’ still don’t have the merits to get in the ring against him.

“I’m not going to hit a kid on YouTube who says, ‘Fight me!’ Why? What have you done to earn the right to fight me? It’s silly and stupid. Let me see you fight Luke Rockhold or someone like that, because now everything is fake “; pointed out.

After the challenge of the former champion, Jake Paul assured that he has no problem in measuring himself against ‘DC’ and he even dared to tell him to give him a defeat on the same level as Stipe Miocic did.

“He should shut his mouth. Slap your fat ass like Stipe did. I swear to God, I’ll beat up Daniel Cormier “; manifested on the IMPULSIVE podcast with his brother Logan.