Boxing: Dana White surrenders to Andy Ruiz’s spectacular physical change

Andy Ruiz is congratulated by Dana White on her impressive physical change. Instagram

Andy Ruiz will be back in the ring after two years of absence and I will do it before Chris Arreola. The preparation that the Mexican has had with Team Canelo during 2020 has given impressive results on her physique, which even left Dana White speechless.

The former champion unified heavyweights uploaded an image to his Instagram account, where you can see him after a workout and how he has increased muscle mass after losing more than 20 pounds since December.

The photo caused a stir on social networks that even caught the attention of the UFC president, who did not miss the opportunity to send him a message for his next fight: “You look amazing. Good luck!” Dana wrote in the post.

Andy has been training with Team Canelo since last year and is now ready to return on May 1 against Chris Arreola.