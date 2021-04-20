Boxing: Dana White refutes Snoop Dogg, denies owing him $ 2 million for Jake Paul win

Dana White denies Snopp Dogg and says they never bet on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight. Getty images

After Jake Paul struck down Ben Askren in the first round, Snoop Dogg sent a strong message against Dana White where claimed an alleged bet for $ 2 million that they had agreed. However the UFC president has denied the bet’s existence And he even denied that he had agreed to something like that with the rapper.

“I can tell you this,I don’t owe Snoop 2 million dollars. I never bet, let me make it clear here for everyone: I’ve never made an illegal bet, never. I didn’t make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I didn’t bet $ 2 million with Snoop or anyone “; recently told Yahoo.

Rumors of a pact between Dana White and Dogg came after the boss of the largest MMA company joke with Mike Tyson about giving a million to Ben Askren. The statements came to the famous artists, who immediately challenged White; however, the businessman never spoke publicly of accepting Snoop’s offer.

On the other hand expressed his disagreement about the multiple approaches what Jake Paul has been up to with fighters currently under contract with the UFC: “What the hell are these guys still talking to the UFC for? I’m going to have to slap them with another goddamn legal card. Why don’t you go fight a damn boxer? “He added.

The fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren entered the Top 10 of the bouts with the most payouts per event in boxing history. ‘The Problem Child’ continues to rise and seek to press hard to seal the fight against Conor McGregor.