Boxing: Dana White never tires of praising Canelo Álvarez: “Every time he goes out to box he looks better”

Dana White surrenders to Canelo Álvarez. Reuters

The boxing world is devoid of idols and pFor Dana White, the Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is one of the best in the sport, This was pointed out in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Canelo is a ‘bad boy’. We are talking about a guy who continues to improve, and looks so good and avoids so many blows” said the president of the UFC, who was also questioned as to whether he would be interested in organizing a boxing card and left it on the air although he pointed out that he is not interested.

White continues to speak wonders of the Aztec fighter, whom he puts on the first steps of the sport: “Every time it comes out, it looks better and better. And yes, if he is not the best in the sport, is one of the best”.