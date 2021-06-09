Boxing: Dana White launches against Mayweather for fighting Logan Paul: “It’s like Kim Kardashian fighting Amanda Nunes, don’t fuck with me”

Dana White explodes against Floyd Mayweather. UFC / . / .

The fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather still leaving a lot to talk about. The reactions continue after the exhibition in Miami, which left some surprised because the youtuber was not knocked out, but also by the criticism of ‘Money’.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, is the last one who launched against Mayweather, saying that he attracted attention, but as a show it left much to be desired.

“That wasn’t a damn boxing match. Like I said before, there will always be a market for that kind of thing. There will always be people who want to pay $ 50 to see that.. It is very different from what we do. Imagine: if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think the match would be? It will be huge. It will be a great event, but don’t fuck with me “, declared to UFC Arabia.

“If people are stupid enough to pay that much money, you deserve to earn money from those fools. They deserve it. Those who fought deserve the money, but you’re stupid, “he added.

White believes that it was one more boxing function that disappoints. “That’s the way it has always been. You create energy around combat, you get excited, you turn on the TV and say ‘I just lost another afternoon, I should have done something else.’ I never want people to feel that watching one of our matches. “

