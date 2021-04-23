Boxing: Dana White: “Boxing is broke, Mexico keeps it alive”

Dana White sees world boxing bankrupt. Reuters

The Mixed martial arts have been gaining ground among Latin American fans in recent years and the UFC boss, Dana White spoke about it in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Having entered the boxing world in the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, White was asked if he is interested in organizing another function: “I never say never when it comes to that. I’ve seen boxing in different ways and it’s so broke and it has to be fixed. ”

The president of the UFC pointed out that boxing is kept alive thanks to the Mexican fans and fighters: “Really the only thing that is solid is the Latino fans. Mexico and the Mexicans keep that thing alive. If it weren’t for the Mexican I don’t know, I honestly don’t know. I’m talking about America, you know what I mean “