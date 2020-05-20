Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), said that June is marked on the calendar for the possible return of the sport of fists, although it will be without an audience and with a strict hygiene protocol.

In the virtual “Coffee Tuesdays”, the head of the organism affirmed that the expectations are high to see a return to boxing in various countries of the world.

“We have spoken with commissions and federations, the expectation is that in June you can have fights in Mexico under a strict protocol. There are already states interested in mounting functions and other countries as well, so it is a matter of days to have a more advanced calendar”, Indian.

While the green and gold body unveiled a protocol to fully shield the functions in the face of the pandemic, in several countries the return of functions is planned, four in Mexico City in June with the promoter Zanfer.

In other countries such as the United States, England and Japan there is talk of reviving functions soon. Of what is planned to be done on June 6 in the Mexican capital, he said it is done the right way.

“They have worked in a very elaborate way, with a strict order and with a passion to return, hopefully it will be done. There have been other disciplines behind closed doors, I don’t know if it is with permission, but whoever does it must do it with the greatest care” .

Aware that there are many boxers who want to return to the ring with or without an audience, he made it clear that the authorities will give the green light to the functions anywhere.

“It was possible to sign an agreement with a laboratory, which is the one that has the tests and they would go and do the COVID-19 shots, which are the first stage, before the isolation (of the boxers). We worked together to try to optimize what you can, but the authorities are in charge here and in the world. “

