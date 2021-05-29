Boxing: Conor McGregor’s most caring side: donate $ 10,000 to a charity wheelchair boxing event

Conor McGregor donates for a wheelchair boxing card. Reuters

TOConor mcgregorMany times he has given the note for his outbursts of tone, this time we must recognize the beautiful gesture he has had. ‘The Notorious’ has donated 10,000 euros for a charity event, which is nothing more than a wheelchair boxing match between the double Olympic medalist Paddy barnes and the star of social networks Stevo timothy.

The latter, in 2005, was Paralyzed from the waist down in a traffic accident involving alcohol, and in which unfortunately a friend of his died. Barnes and Timothy will face off in a chair match whose objective is to raise funds for the Irish Wheelchair Association (Irish Wheelchair Association) and have received a huge boost thanks to McGregor’s intervention, as the UFC star has not only made a generous donation, but has shared the cause he sponsors on his social networks.

Stevo Timothy says the fight will give Paddy Barnes an idea of ​​what it’s like to be in a wheelchair and he hopes to put on a good performance. The comedian is preparing for this fight, and his goal is to “have the opportunity to show that wheelchair users can do anything they put their minds to, and also break the stereotype that we are helpless and deserving of mercy”.

Timothy said of McGregor’s gesture: “It’s not even the money, it’s just that your donation will get other people interested And obviously this will help raise as much as we can. ”

Few dates ago, ‘The Notorious’ made a donation of $ 500,000 to ‘Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana’, in Lafayette, where his next rival, Dustin Poirier, resides. The latter had accused him of breaking his word to donate that amount to his foundation, and McGregor assured that he had not received any plan on the matter that detailed the destination of his money. After the dispute, ‘The Notorious’ chose to deliver the quoted amount to another entity.