Boxing: Claressa Shields: “Jake and Logan Paul are a clown show”

Claressa Shields attacks the Paul brothers and their foray into boxing.

Jake Paul will fight next Saturday against Ben Askren to confirm his level within boxing, but contrary to what the YouTuber has tried the world of Boxing continues to discredit him and his brother.

Now it’s the turn of the undisputed lightweight middleweight champion, Claressa Shields, who in an interview for My Betting Sites showed that he has no respect for what both fighters do and expect Askren to defeat him.

“I like it when the older fighters come back, like Roy Jones versus Mike Tyson. I think Jake Paul and his brother are more like clown shows, to be honest. But they are making money, they are using their platforms, but it is not real boxing. “

Shields mentioned that the fight between Logan and Floyd Mayweather is of no interest to him, although he respects Money’s decision to return to the ring.

“I don’t want to see Floyd hit Logan Paul, but Floyd can do what he wants, he has achieved everything to be able to make his own decisions, It’s something I don’t want to see

The world champion did not stop there and criticized Jake severely, after he claimed that being on YouTube is harder than boxing.

“I saw him do an interview recently where he said YouTube is harder than boxing. What, is being a YouTube star harder than being a boxer? l [Jake] is choosing his fights to be entertaining, I don’t know how to box Ben Askren, I have no idea. I know he’s been inside the cage before, he had a good record so hopefully he has enough boxing skills to beat Jake Paul, but who knows. I think Ben is known as a fighter. “