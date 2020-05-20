YOEL ADAMES F.

Pedro –El Chinito- Sánchez was an idol in the ring, but in the offices where big boxing deals were decided he was a figure that meant trouble.

Sánchez, a left-handed guard with blows in bursts, was the most attractive boxer of his time and admired by the public who had longed for him since his childhood years in district children’s tournaments and in 1983 he hung a bronze medal in the World Championship Youth that was staged in the country with more than 100 countries from the five continents, among other achievements that did not prevent a professional career full of stumbles, trips and obstacles that prevented him from even fighting for the world belt.

“I admit that I failed, I did not listen to anyone, I never had people who spoke to me and led me better in my professional career,” regrets the former double national champion. “Sure, I was tried to damage the race because I had great differences with (Ramón) Pina Acevedo and there my misfortune was born.”

Speaking from New York with reporters from LISTIN DIARIO through the international chat “Amigos del Boxeo”, the Dominican double king, of 140 and 147 pounds, explained that the differences with the deceased ex-commissioner Pina Acevedo were that he understood that the jurist of the area criminal dictatorially managed local boxing and did not help his compatriots and if he called you to consider boxing business they were trifles and if he rejected it: “Poor you, but I did not accept those things because I was signed by Don King and had instructions to not to accept anything that this gentleman proposed to me ”.

Shamed Pina

It was ending November 1991 and to close the month the star Pedro Sánchez would face the mediocre Venezuelan David Hidalgo (3-2, 0 KO), in a strange union between promoters Pedro Julio Evangelista and Irene de Edmon, to present a show at a the disco of the Oriental zone.

Dr. Pina Acevedo appears at the press conference and proposed to the promoters and the fighter himself to contest the vacant Continental crown of the World Boxing Organization, which he presided. The winner could immediately enter the world ranking, to which neither of the two boxers had entered the Top-10. Sánchez refused to dispute the regional crown and reiterated that it was not in his interest because his manager Don King called the OMB “entelechy”.

“It was Eddie Mafú who ordered me not to do it, that if I was going crazy and never that I did not accept anything that Pina Acevedo proposed to me,” reveals today the left-hander, who in a short film performance was called ” Crazy bull”.

Never fought for the title

Sánchez knocked out Hidalgo in five rounds and at the best moment of his career raised his mark to 22-0-2, with 18 wins via chloroform. To the WBC continental title that he conquered in Spain in 1990, he added the national welterweight belts junior (140 pounds) and the welterweight belt (147), with two exciting combats dethroning Rafael –La Maravilla- Ortiz and José Rojas in 8 and 5 rounds. .

He was called by the WBC to a tie at welterweight losing to the American Oba Carr; The Dominican tried to recover from defeat, but fell on a 4-setback losing streak that buried his career without going into the ring after a universal kick, his record was 32-6-3, with 21 KOs.

ACUSA AND RESERVATION

Press against.

“All those things hurt me because I paid for the broken dishes and I was hurt from here, including a sector of the press,” the former boxer accused, but he reserved the names of his pursuers.

Bronze in 1983.

In the year of 1983, the fast-hitting left-handed fighter, he hung a bronze medal in the World Youth Championship that was staged in the country with more than 100 countries from five continents.

