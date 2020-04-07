The current interim world champion of Heavyweight of the CMB, with a record of 27-1 (18 KO), and who also has a past in the Kick boxing, where he left a record of 1-0 (1 KO) ending the fight in just 12 seconds, the British Dillian Whyte; In an interview for the web portal bjpenn.com he commented that he wants a fight of Mixed martial arts, and has in his sights as first opponents Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou

I will fight Stipe Miocic. I’ll kick it in the face. He’ll just try to knock me down, but he could go to sleep earlier. Yes, I will fight in the UFC. Francis Ngannou is another of the men I want to face, he has no chin, he is a coward. I’ll knock out Francis Ngannou, trust me. All they’ll try to do is knock me down

As a boxer his only loss was via knockout at 1:27 of the seventh round, on December 12, 2015 against Anthony Joshua.

He had a fight scheduled for May 2 against the Russian Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KO), with the interim title at stake, however, rumors suggest that the fight will finally take place on July 4, 2020 at Manchester Arena in England.

