Boxing: Chad Johnson kisses the canvas but dominates Maxwell in his boxing debut

Chad Johnson makes his boxing debut against Maxwell and looks great. .

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson debut as a boxer this Sunday against Brian Maxwell, where he left interesting tints inside the ring. In an exhibition duel at Hard Rock Stadium, The former NFL player showed his quick adaptation and completed all four rounds, despite coming close to knockout.

The first few rounds went entirely to Johnson. ‘Ochocinco’ stood out for his distance management, although he received some blows, a product of inexperience.

In fact, Maxwell was taken aback and was reeling for a few lapses in the first two rounds. Despite this, the counterattacks still hurt Johnson, he took all three rounds in a matter of multiple judgments.

The big scare came for the fourth episode, when Chad went to the canvas after a terrible right hand. When it was thought that everything was left in the anecdote for the former player, Johnson managed to recover and barely closed the brawl. Despite this, the ‘Ochocinco’ left a pleasant introduction and he showed that he can do a great job in this type of match.