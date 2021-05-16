Boxing: Chad Johnson facing Brian Maxwell on Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul undercard preliminaries

Chad Johnson will meet Brian Maxwell in Miami.

The fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather It is taking shape and another of the celebrities who fight has finally met his rival.

Chad Johnson, the former NFL player, will have an exhibition bout at cruiserweight before Brian Maxwell, as reported by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on their social networks.

BKFCs Brian Maxwell will be fighting Chad @ochocinco at @FloydMayweather vs. @LoganPaul card! ? Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 13, 2021

Maxwell, 33, is 0-3 at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, including a second round knockout loss to Gaspard Pierre, his only fight as a professional.

The other two fights on the undercard of the fight between Paul and Mayweather will be the rematch between Jean Pascal and Badou Jack for the WBA light heavyweight title Jarrett Hurd will also face Luis Arias in a junior middleweight bout.