Boxing: Chad Johnson asks to face Conor McGregor after boxing debut

Conor McGregor, in the sights of ‘Ochocinco’ for a boxing match. .

Having debuted as a fighter, Chad Johnson is ready to take on another challenge in his nascent career.‘Ochocinco’ left pleasant sensations against Brian Maxwell and now asks for a duel against Conor McGregor.

At the conclusion of the preliminary lawsuit at Hard Rock Stadium, Johnson stressed that it can be a problem for the Irishman. So he left open the possibility of sealing a duel against him.

“I don’t box. I’m a little careless. It was fun … I think I’m ready for McGregor “; asserted the former NFL given that Conor might be a suitable opponent because he is not a 100 percent boxer.

Mcgregor He hasn’t boxed since his pro debut against Mayweather. Whereas Chad barely managed to complete four rounds. So it still requires more preparation to hold the canvas.