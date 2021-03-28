Boxing: Canelo wants Latino fighters to be valued more in the United States

Canelo seeks better conditions for Latino boxers. @HardRockStadium

The Mexican fighter Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez met with legend Mike Tyson on his podcast and was questioned about the legacy he would like to leave in the boxing world.

Canelo was clear and dreams of being able to make Latino fighters better valued in the United States: “Leave a story, more than anything to It is very difficult for us Latinos to respect us in the United States. Obviously as fighters they respect us too much because we are the strongest in the world, but more than anything on the business side they always make us less, is what I am doing, that every fighter who comes to the United States to look for everything, let them know that we can do anything anywhere in the world and that our word is worth a lot “.

Furthermore, the Mexican pointed out that he has everything ready to be able to retire whenever he wants: “I am making my investments, I have many projects outside of boxing. Thank God With my investments, I can retire from boxing and I can continue to live the life that I live today. I love what I do, I love boxing and I’m going to give it until my body can’t take it anymore. “