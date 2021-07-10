Boxing: Canelo goes from the trilogue with Golovkin and wants to fight with Charlo

Canelo lvarez does not want to fight the trilogue with GGG. AP

The boxing entertainment network, DAZN, asked in an interview Sal lvarez if he would prefer to face again against the IBF middleweight champion, Gennadiy Golovkin, or the WBC champion of the same weight, Jermall Charlo. His response was forceful.

“Charlo”, Canelo answered seriously.

This is not the first time that the Mexican goes from Kazakh in public. Álvarez, who already beat Golovkin in 2018, does not think about it when going through the trilogue against the rival who accused him of doping for the positive he had for clenbuterol for eating contaminated meat.

Despite your animosity, a third encounter between these two boxers could be one of the most lucrative fights that boxing today can witness. At the table, it makes financial sense for both parties, given the towering figures who reached their last two box office and pay-per-view matches.

But Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs), publicly at least, has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Golovkin.

No less striking and lucrative is a dispute between Charlo and Alvarez. The hypothetical ria would require the undefeated Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) rises to 168 pounds, where Canelo is the undisputed champion of the WBC, WBO and WBA. Charlo comes from winning by unanimous decision to Juan Macias Montiel in June.

Golovkin fought and defeated for the last time in December Kamill Szeremeta, and it has been reported that he could face the Japanese middleweight champion, Ryota Murata, in Japan at the end of this 2021.

Sal Alvarez’s schedule has been very busy this year, since I fought three times in the last eight months. In his last fight, he finished off Billy Joel Saunders in the eighth round when they boxed last May in Arlington, Texas.

Allegedly, Canelo is preparing to compete against current 168-pound title holder Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs), in a contest that could unify the peso for the Mexican. It will take place in mid-September.