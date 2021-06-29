Boxing: Canelo Álvarez would move up to light heavyweight and face Berbatiev and Bivol in 2022

Canelo Álvarez seeks to extend his legacy and would fight Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. .

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez seeks to extend his legacy. The Mexican would return to the light heavyweight next year to face Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol in two high-level fights.

According to coach Eddy Reynoso, the team is contemplating jumping up to 175 pounds. Until now the tapatío has only had one match in this division, where he knocked out Sergey Kovalev for the WBO title.

Reynoso reiterated that the idea could involve one of these duels to Jalisco: “He is planning to come fight in Guadalajara in February. It would be to defend in the 168 pounds or looking for a fight at 175 “; affirmed to Sports Zone.

Similarly, he reiterated that the fight in the light heavyweight would take place for the first semester of 2022, but everything would depend on an eventual victory against Caleb Plant: “There is Beterbiev, there is Bivol. If we unify (against Plant), we will look for both of them in that division.”

In the meantime, Saúl Álvarez’s plans would be to fight for the missing 168-pound title in September. If Canelo conquers the division without setbacks, the future would be unknown; since fighters like Demetrius Andrade or Errol Spence.