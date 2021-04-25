Boxing: Canelo Álvarez: “The Mexican style is not to go and take hits; it is never to crack”

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez assures that the intelligence of Mexican fighters always makes a difference. Reuters

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is in the final stretch of his preparation for the fight against Billy Joe Saunders. The Mexican He will have his second duel of the year, but this time he will seek to add the third belt within 168 pounds.

During an interview for ESPN, Álvarez spoke about the qualities of Mexican boxing. The best pound for pound assured that in history several fighters have had characteristics in common that have allowed them to have a brilliant career.

However, Canelo argued that he occasionally does not share the point that only exchanging blows is the main quality of his country’s boxing: “The Mexican style is not to go and receive blows, to give and be knocked down and then get up. That’s not. The mentality that the Mexican has is to never crack and always give his best until the end, “he argued.

From his point of view, the man from Guadalajara affirmed that the qualities of movement should also be important in the Mexican style: “There are many styles, in history there are fighters who know how to move, hit and not get hit, Mexican boxing is also that. “

Finally he detailed that he would not like to face a retired legend, although his decision to return to activity in exhibition duels: “I would only love it as a fundraising inhibition, worse beyond that no. It doesn’t make sense, I wouldn’t be interested in (facing a legend professionally) “.